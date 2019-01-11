11/01/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Doctor Sleep'
We're happy to offer our DC area readers the chance to attend a free screening of Doctor Sleep, the anticipated followup to Stephen King's The Shining! The film stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kyliegh Curran with Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) directing.
SYNOPSIS: “Doctor Sleep” is the continuation of Danny Torrance’s story 40 years after the terrifying events of Stephen King’s The Shining. Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, November 5th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show, shiny people!
Doctor Sleep opens November 8th.