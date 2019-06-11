'Color Out Of Space' Trailer: Nicolas Cage Goes Lovecraft Crazy In Richard Stanley's Comeback Film

I think we all can agree at this point that the best Nic Cage is weird Nic Cage. Yes, there is another kind of Nic Cage, but he isn't nearly as much fun. There's a reasonis the best-received movie he's had in years. Well, Cage gets weird again in the H.P. Lovecraft adaptation, which looks like it goes completely over the edge.The film is directed by Richard Stanley in his first feature-length film since 1992's Dust Devil. He gets to direct an unhinged Cage in the story of a family man who discovers a strange meteorite has crashed onto their farm. While the rock soon disappears, it leaves behind a deadly organism that infects the man's family, turning their calm, rural existence into a nightmare.I can scarcely think of a better combo than Cage and the twisted works of Lovecraft. If this doesn't become another Cage classic perfect for the Midnight crowd I'll be shocked.Also starring Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Josh C. Waller, Q’orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong,opens January 24th 2020.