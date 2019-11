Channing Tatum To Direct And Star In Road Trip Comedy 'Dog'

We haven't seen Channing Tatum on the big screen since 2017's, but he's ready to come back and try something new. Deadline reports Tatum will make his directorial debut with, a road trip comedy he'll also be starring in.Tatum will play Army Ranger Briggs who hits the road with his canine companion, a Belgian Malinois named Lulu, to attend their friend and handler's funeral.Sounds kinda nuts, and I'm curious to see what Tatum does with it.Tatum will co-direct alongside his frequent collaborator Reid Carolin, who he's worked with on everything fromto bothmovies,, and the occasional documentary. Brett Rodriguez joins them in co-writing the script, as well.We've seen Tatum dabble with directing before this, once with Magic Mike and then on an adaptation of Matthew Quick's novel. Maybe he'll still get around to that last one, but I doubt it.Next up for Tatum is the X-Men spinoff,. Just kidding, that shit ain't ever happening. He doesn't have anything coming up, so his attention should be focused onwhich begins production in 2020.