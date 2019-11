Box Office:'Ford v Ferrari' Outraces 'Charlie's Angels' With $31M

1. review )- $31MJames Mangold'szoomed into the Oscar race with a killer $31M opening weekend. Led by the starry duo of Matt Damon and Christian Bale, this looks like an honest-to-goodness blockbuster that doubles as a prestige drama. These kinds of movies don't come around much during the year, and rarely hit the ground running the way this one did. The reviews have been good-to-great across the board (I absolutely loved it), earning the buzz these films need to survive in a loaded crowd of awards season contenders. Disney has to be happy, finally scoring the box office hit they hoped for when acquiring Fox. Worldwide it has $52M.2.- $8.7M/$35.1M3. review )- $8.6MThe latest reboot offailed to take flight with just $8.6M. Oof. The latest take on the trio of female super-spies fell way short of the McG-directed versions from 2000 and 2003, which opened with $40M and $37M respectively, this despite an all-new trio of Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott. Elizabeth Banks wrote, directed, and starred in this version, which joinsandas relaunches of older franchises that have gone nowhere lately. I have my theories on why this one failed so badly. The previous films starred three red-hot actresses coming together almost like a female Justice League in a movie that was as cheeky as it gets, while this one's biggest name is Stewart who is long past being a big draw. Banks wasn't playing into the sex appeal of her cast, which was a big part of the reason for previous films' success. I'm not saying her approach was a mistake, I quite liked what she and her stars did, but others may have been wanting one thing and got another.4.- $8.5M/$25.4M5.- $6.7M/$22.5M6.- $6.1M/$25M7. review )- $5.65MI'm disappointed to see the $5.6M weekend for Bill Condon's, an excellent little cat-and-mouse thriller led by two of our best, Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren. The good news it was only a $10M investment, and it's already made a few more million overseas so this won't be a total loss. I just don't want to see this movie vanish because it's seriously a lot of fun, and people shouldn't be thrown off assuming it's dull and stuffy because of the casting. That would be a terrible mistake.8.- $5.63M/$322.5Mcontinues to break records all around the world. It's now broken the $1B barrier and become the biggest earner to never play in China. I'm on record predicting it will do better than Matt Reeves'when that movie comes out in a couple of years, which is just wild to think about.9.$5.2M/$106M10.- $4.7M/$31.8M