Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Shatters Box Office Records With $350M Worldwide

1. review )- $127MDisney's anticipatedjourneyed into the unknown, breaking records at every turn. The Disney sequel earned $127M domestically, the biggest ever for a Walt Disney Animation film and the third-largest animated debut stateside ever behindand. Internationally it actually surpassed its predecessor with $223M, making for a record-breaking $350M worldwide total. It just goes to show Disney saw no blowback from the long six-year wait between films, growing more popular during that time.2.- $16M/$57.9M3. review )- $13.5MThe absolutely wonderful Mister Rogers biopicopened with $13.5M, a good but not great start clearly affected by's powerhouse debut. The good news is reviews are so strong for Marielle Heller's film and Tom Hanks' performance as the late-great Fred Rogers that it's likely to have a lengthy theatrical run. Hanks is already being positioned as a likely Oscar frontrunner and I see other nominations in the movie's future, as well. In other words, look for a big Oscar boost at some point.4. review )- $9.3MChadwick Boseman's cop thriller, a perfectly entertaining action vehicle for thestar, opened with just $9.3M. The timing has been way off on this one, having been previously scheduled for last July and then September, both probably would've served it better than going up againstat awards season time.5.- $4.7M/$43.1M6.- $4.6M/$31.6M7.- $3.3M/$11.7M8.- $3.1M/$13.9M9.- $3M/$27.7M10.- $2.8M/$326.9MIn just a pair of early previews at 936 sites, Rian Johnson's well-reviewed, star-studded mysterytook in $2M. That's a really promising start as it heads into general release next week when it's projected to open at around $20M. Meanwhile, Todd Phillips's environmental legal thrillergot off to a decent start with $110K in just 4 locations. Despite good buzz for Mark Ruffalo's performance as a crusading corporate attorney, this one's going to be a tough sell without major awards prospects.