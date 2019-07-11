'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' Trailer: Netflix Doc Looks At Yoga's Darkest Scandal

I can barely stretch far enough to tie my own shoes, so the amount I know about yoga is pretty small. That said, I've heard the name "Bikram" before. Bikram Choudhury is the biggest name in yoga, recognized as one of its greatest teachers. But the founder of the peaceful exercise format has a dark side, which is explored in the Netflix documentary, and based on that title you probably already know what's up.Basically, the doc explores the multiple accusations against Bikram that he's a sexual predator who brainwashes his students into sexual relationships. It also looks into his arrival here in America and the founding of his hot yoga system that is practiced by millions.SYNOPSIS:is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Eva Orner and hits Netflix on November 20th.