11/04/2019
Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster, & Shailene Woodley To Lead 'Prisoner 760'
Benedict Cumberbatch. Jodie Foster. Shailene Woodley. Any film that can bring actors like this together must have a lot going for it already, and that makes Prisoner 760 one to keep an eye on going into next year.
Deadline reports Cumberbatch, Foster, Woodley, and underrated A Prophet actor Tahar Rahim will star in Prisoner 760, from The Last King of Scotland director Kevin Macdonald. Penned by former 60 Minutes producer Michael Bronner, it's based on the true story of "Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Rahim), who is captured by the U.S. government and languishing in prison without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Woodley). Together, they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy."
Production begins next month in South Africa, and I'm thinking this will be a big awards season player next year. Just a feeling.