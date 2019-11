Ben Stiller And Adam Scott Teaming On Apple TV+ Thriller Series 'Severence'

The rate which new Apple TV+ projects with A-list stars are being announced is quickly measuring up to Netflix, and that's just how it'll be from now on. Both sides will continue to try and one-up the other, but it's Apple who have landed a major blow with the signing of Ben Stiller and Adam Scott for the new series, Variety reports Stiller will direct Scott in the Apple TV+ series,, a workplace thriller about a man who works at Lumen Industries, a company attempting to take work/life balance to a new level. Scott will play Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Sounds kinda lame, but with Scott and still involved it should be interesting, or at least a little bit funny. Dan Erickson will act as writer and exec-producer.For Stiller, he's been spending less time in front of the camera than behind it, directing the acclaimed Showtime series. Scott is an old hand on the small-screen with shows such as, and most recently HBO'sStiller has directed Scott before in 2013's. I always thought they could easily play brothers and it would be a missed opportunity if something like that doesn't happen. Maybe Stiller can cameo in his own show?