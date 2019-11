Ben Affleck To Lead Robert Rodriguez's Action Film 'Hypnotic'

Well, that didn't take long. Just a couple of days after Robert Rodriguez moved forward on his sci-fi/action film Hypnotic , he's already landed a star worthy of the film's big-budget prospects.Deadline reports Ben Affleck will star in, playing a detective embroiled in a mystery involving a shadowy government program, his missing daughter, and the investigation into a series of impossible high-end heists. The script is co-written by Rodriguez and Max Borenstein, who recently pennedThis is just the latest in a number of projects Affleck has coming up, including Ridley Scott's, Dee Rees', and sports drama The Way Back which reunites him withdirector Gavin O'Connor.Production onbegins next April.