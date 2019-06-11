11/06/2019
Ben Affleck To Lead Robert Rodriguez's Action Film 'Hypnotic'
Well, that didn't take long. Just a couple of days after Robert Rodriguez moved forward on his sci-fi/action film Hypnotic, he's already landed a star worthy of the film's big-budget prospects.
Deadline reports Ben Affleck will star in Hypnotic, playing a detective embroiled in a mystery involving a shadowy government program, his missing daughter, and the investigation into a series of impossible high-end heists. The script is co-written by Rodriguez and Max Borenstein, who recently penned Kong: Skull Island.
This is just the latest in a number of projects Affleck has coming up, including Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, Dee Rees' The Last Thing He Wanted, and sports drama The Way Back which reunites him with The Accountant director Gavin O'Connor.
Production on Hypnotic begins next April.