Ben Affleck And Gal Gadot Want The "Snyder Cut" Of "Justice League' Released, Too

Yesterday marked the two-year anniversary of Zack Snyder's, a film that will go down in infamy as one of the biggest disasters ever. But since then, there have been increasing calls for release of the "Snyder Cut", the version of the film Snyder was working on when he had to step aside for personal reasons, only to be replaced by Joss Whedon. Snyder has found quite a lot of support to see this happen, and now he's got Wonder Woman and Batman on his side.Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck both took time to hashtag for the Snyder Cut's release by Warner Bros. Will having the support of the movie's two biggest stars, not to mention huge favorites by the studio, move the ball forward on this?The answer is probably going to be "No". While the outcry may be loud, I think most fans are happy to simply forget Justice League ever happened. Things have improved in just about every way since that movie bombed. What would be the possible upside for WB to revisit it? Kevin Smith may have assured us the Snyder Cut exists, albeit in uncompleted form, but the chances of it actually being released are slim, regardless of Snyder's tweet claiming Wonder Woman and Batman "can't be wrong."