'Bad Boys For Life' Trailer: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Break Out The Big Guns

Whenopens in January, it will have been 25 years since the original movie that launched Will Smith's career. If you're one of the people who have been eagerly awaiting Smith's reunion with Martin Lawrence (more than Lawrence himself, who could use the gig), you probably don't need this new trailer at all because it looks like the last one.Nobody comes to amovie looking for anything other than Smith and Lawrence blowing shit up, smashing up cars, and dropping one-liners. There's plenty of each in this footage ("A High School Musical boy band with guns" is pretty funny), which teases one last action-packed case for the Miami cop duo as retirement starts to creep up on them.Picking up where Michael Bay left off are directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Kate del Castillo joining the cast.SYNOPSIS:opens January 17th 2020.