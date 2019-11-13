'Avengers: Endgame' Deleted Scene Features Katherine Langford As Tony Stark's Grown-Up Daughter

tony’s face through the whole thing DID THEY WANT ME TO CRY pic.twitter.com/LUVuVj8Szk November 12, 2019

There's so much content on Disney+ that it can be overwhelming. New series, classic films, classic TV shows both live-action and animated, it can be easy to look past the little things that enhance the what we already know and love. Case in point, the4K release on Disney+ includes loads of extra features and bonus footage, including the long talked-about scene featuringandactress Katherine Langford as Tony Stark's adult daughter, Morgan.Cut from the theatrical release, the scene appears to take place at the moment of Stark's ultimate sacrifice, restoring the world with a single snap of his fingers. The action sends Stark into the Soul Stone where he encounters Morgan, who is no longer a child but a grown-up woman. The scene is similar to one in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos destroyed the world with a snap of his fingers, and was sent into the Soul Stone to encounter a young version of his daughter Gamora.It's a nice moment but didn't need to be in the final cut. The scenes we have with Stark and Morgan are impactful enough already without adding this glimpse forward. It would've dragged the movie to a halt at the worst possible moment.