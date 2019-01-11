11/01/2019
'Ant-Man 3' Is Officially Happening With Peyton Reed Returning As Director
Coming out of Avengers: Endgame, it seemed like there were no plans for Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. The first two Ant-Man films were modest hits, but the Scott Lang character's story really looked to have been completed. The former criminal had come full circle and literally saved the world. What's left for him to do? Well, his story's not over, as Ant-Man 3 is happening and Peyton Reed is coming back to direct it.
THR confirms Ant-Man 3 is in the works and Reed, who directed the previous two films, is coming back. There was some question about all of this, not only because Marvel had been quiet on any Ant-Man plans, but because many thought Reed would transition over to a Fantastic Four project since he's been openly campaigning for it. That may still happen, but it'll have to wait until Reed's schedule clears up.
The hope is for Ant-Man 3 to shoot late next year or 2021, meaning we wouldn't see it until 2022 at the earliest. As far as storyline goes, another journey into the Quantum Realm is probably in order. Also, there's the expectation that Scott's daughter, Cassie Lang, will come into her own as a superhero. In the comics she is the Young Avenger known as Stature, and rumors are that team will come to the MCU soon.