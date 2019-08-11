11/08/2019
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon To Direct Chris Pine In Walter Cronkite Drama 'Newsflash'
After his breakout film Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon struggled for a couple of years to see the release of The Current War. That was all due to a bunch of legal mumbo-jumbo nobody cares about anymore, but the film has kindof come and gone without making much noise. Hopefully, his next project, the Walter Cronkite drama Newsflash, will whip up more attention.
THR reports Gomez-Rejon will direct Newsflash, which has Chris Pine already set to play the legendary anchorman Walter Cronkite on the day he must report to the world of President Kennedy's assassination. Cronkite became the most trusted voice in America on that fateful day in 1963, back when people were still willing to trust in their news media.
A couple of years in the works, the film once had Seth Rogen in the Cronkite role with David Gordon Green directing. Ben Jacoby penned the screenplay.
Filming on Newsflash begins in February.