10/14/2019
Zoe Kravitz Joins Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' As Catwoman
Matt Reeves' The Batman is beginning to come into shape, and that shape is...something. With Robert Pattinson set to suit up as the Dark Knight, plus Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Jonah Hill (probably) as the Riddler, this should be unlike any Batman movie we've seen. And that trend continues with the latest casting for Batman's love interest/foe, Catwoman.
Deadline reports Zoe Kravitz has signed on to play Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, although it's unclear if she'll actually wear the leather costume and all that. While portrayed as Caucasian in the comics, Catwoman casting has been pretty diverse over the years, starting with the great Eartha Kitt, then Halle Berry in that unfortunate solo movie nobody wants to talk about. She's also famously been played by Julie Newmar, Michelle Pfeiffer, Lee Meriwether, and most recently by Anne Hathaway in Christopher Nolan's trilogy. I guess you could count Camren Bicondova on Fox's Gotham series, too. She was actually pretty good in the role.
It'll be interesting to see what Kravitz can do with it. This won't be her first big comic book movie, having played Angel in X-Men: First Class. She's coming off the second season of HBO's Big Little Lies, and has been seen in Mad Max: Fury Road, the Fantastic Beasts films, and more. She's a busy gal.
The Batman opens June 25th 2021.