'Waves' Trailer: Trey Edward Shults' Epic Drama Follows A Family Pushed To The Breaking Point

Trey Edward Shults may not seem like the most obvious choice to direct a film like, which charts the raw, emotional journey of a successful African-American family in South Florida. Theanddirector has managed to channel their voice with such tremendous power the film looks to be one of A24's most promising this awards season. The reaction to it has been incredible, and you can get a sense why that is with this new trailer.is led by the breakout star of 2019, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (if you haven't seen, get on that), along with Sterling K. Brown, Taylor Russell, and Renee Elise Goldsberry as a family in South Florida dealing with an intense amount of pressure, then coping with the aftermath of a terrible tragedy. Shults boldly offers the story up in two vastly different segments that, at least for me , are devastating in very different ways. But the first half is a pressure-cooker unlike anything I've experienced all year and will leave you shattered.The film also stars Lucas Hedges, Alexa Demie, Neal Huff, and Clifton Collins, Jr., with music by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor that plays a crucial role in the movie's impact.SYNOPSIS:opens on November 15th, and look out for our interview with Shults and the cast in the coming weeks.