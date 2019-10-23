Vin Diesel Adds Cardi B To 'Fast & Furious 9' Cast

Hot on the 6-inch heels of her brief (but wildly hyped) role in the hit crime flick Hustlers, Cardi B is set for another film that is sure to be a box office smash. According to Deadline, Cardi has landed a small part in Fast & Furious 9, where I'm guessing she will be at the center of a drooling match between Tyrese and Ludacris.
The news was revealed on Instagram by Vin Diesel, where he talks about the final day of shooting in the UK. Cardi B joins him in the short video, in which he says “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”
Of course he's going to say that. It's just convenient the "best one" is also the first in years he won't have to share screen time with Dwayne Johnson.
Cardi B joins Latin music star Ozuna who was recently announced for the film, and other new additions John Cena, Michael Rooker, and Finn Cole. Fast & Furious 9 opens May 22nd 2020.