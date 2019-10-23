Vanessa Kirby & Shia LaBeouf To Star In 'Pieces Of A Woman' From 'White God' Director Kornél Mundruczó









Kirby and LaBeouf will star in Pieces of a Woman, the latest movie by Mundruczó and writer Kata Wéber.









Here's a brief synopsis: When a home birth goes tragically awry, a grieving woman is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother.





White God and Jupiter's Moon. [ No word on when filming begins, but I wouldn't be surprised to see this ready by the start of Cannes where Mundruczó had critically-acclaimed premieres ofand. [ Variety









If I had told you Shia LaBeouf and's Vanessa Kirby would be two of the hottest stars of 2019 you might think I was wildly off-base. LaBeouf starred in the heart-warming indie hit, and has his semi-autobiographical dramaopening next month. Kirby did what few others could and stoleaway from her much bigger (literally and figuratively) stars. Now Kirby and Shaw are hoping to keep their streaks going together in the latest film fromdirector Kornél Mundruczó.