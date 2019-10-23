Vanessa Kirby & Shia LaBeouf To Star In 'Pieces Of A Woman' From 'White God' Director Kornél Mundruczó

Kirby and LaBeouf will star in Pieces of a Woman, the latest movie by Mundruczó and writer Kata Wéber.
Here's a brief synopsis: When a home birth goes tragically awry, a grieving woman is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother.
No word on when filming begins, but I wouldn't be surprised to see this ready by the start of Cannes where Mundruczó had critically-acclaimed premieres of White God and Jupiter's Moon. [Variety]