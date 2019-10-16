Tony Gilroy Returns To 'Star Wars' For 'Cassian Andor' Prequel Series

Troubled productions are just a part of big Hollywood movie-making, and most of the time we don't ever hear anything about it. But when you're talking about, there's no hiding anything from the public's prying eyes. Beforewent downhill, there was the problematicshoot. Fortunately, that one turned out pretty damn well largely due to the work of Tony Gilroy, thefranchise writer and Oscar-nominateddirector who swooped in to the rescue, writing and directing extensive reshoots.Clearly, Disney liked what they got from Gilroy because they're bringing him back to shepherd the early adventures of Cassian Andor, one of the primary characters in. Gilroy write the upcoming Cassian Andor series for Disney+, as well as direct multiple episodes. Stephen Schiff has been named showrunner, while Diego Luna is reprising his role as the Rebel Alliance's espionage agent. This being a prequel, the series will also bring back Andor's robotic sidekick, K-2SO, once again voiced by Alan Tudyk.comes to Disney+ in 2021.