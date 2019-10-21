10/21/2019
Todd Phillips Shoots Down Any Hopes Of A 'Joker' Director's Cut
With chants of 'Release the Snyder Cut' still ringing through social media, we should realize this constant drumbeat from fanboys for more footage has been pounded into them by indulgent filmmakers. Almost every major Hollywood movie now comes with a director's cut, where their supposedly true vision can finally be seen, free from the studio exec who made them remove it. Yeah, whatever. It is, in almost every occasion, just a marketing ploy backed by those same studios, and Joker director Todd Phillips ain't havin' it.
Speaking with Collider, Phillips shot down any notion of a director's cut or even deleted scenes for the 122-minute Joker.
“I hate fucking extended cuts. I hate deleted scenes,” Phillips said. “They’re deleted for a reason. The movie that exists is exactly the movie I want it to be and I will never show a deleted scene.”
“We did cut this fun thing together of all the times of [Joaquin] walking out on Murray Franklin because every time the guy would go, Murray would stand and go, ‘Please welcome Joker,’ and the curtains would open and he comes out and does something different every time,” Phillips added. “You know the thing in the movie, he spins, he kisses the woman. But we cut this thing together of ‘Please welcome Joker,’ and I don’t know, we did it 13 times maybe, and they’re all different and they’re so funny and there’s so many good ones. I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder why I didn’t use that one?’”
Well there ya go! Now you don't even need to see a "Phillips Cut" of Joker because he just told you what would be in it. Not enough? Oh well, too bad.