Todd Phillips Shoots Down Any Hopes Of A 'Joker' Director's Cut

With chants of 'Release the Snyder Cut' still ringing through social media, we should realize this constant drumbeat from fanboys for more footage has been pounded into them by indulgent filmmakers. Almost every major Hollywood movie now comes with a director's cut, where their supposedly true vision can finally be seen, free from the studio exec who made them remove it. Yeah, whatever. It is, in almost every occasion, just a marketing ploy backed by those same studios, anddirector Todd Phillips ain't havin' it.Speaking with Collider , Phillips shot down any notion of a director's cut or even deleted scenes for the 122-minutePhillips said.Phillips added.Well there ya go! Now you don't even need to see a "Phillips Cut" ofbecause he just told you what would be in it. Not enough? Oh well, too bad.