Time To Get Dirty With the 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Red-Band Trailer

It's crazy to me that, A. It took them 10 years to make a sequel to the surprise hit that we all loved, and B. They were able to get that cast back together since Stone and Harrelson have only gotten bigger since the original was released. Whatever the reason(s) I'm just glad it's happening,is one of those endless re-watchable good-time movies that just doesn't get old, historically speaking sequels to movies like this haven't been great but...finger's crossed!Here's the thing, this red-band trailer assures us of a few VERY important things. The cast still has that great chemistry which is what really made the first so awesome AND Rosario Dawson is in it. Ok, we knew that but seeing her in anything...especially this close to her nerdcore tendencies. While the trailer is only red-band for a few F bombs and lots of blood that gives us assurances that they aren't going to tone it down for wider audiences.Check it out below and let us know what you think.opens October 18th.