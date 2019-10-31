10/31/2019
'The Witcher' Trailer: Netflix Sets Release Date For Henry Cavill's Monster Hunting Series
We may never see Henry Cavill suit up as Superman again, not even today on Halloween, but you can watch him fight monsters in The Witcher. Netflix has dropped the full trailer for the anticipated series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s popular novels, which in turn became bestselling video games.
The trailer gives us a lot more footage than the sneak peek from last summer's Comic-Con. Cavill plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who also apparently spends a lot of time in bathtubs when he's not out tracking his prey.
Joining Cavill in the series are Freya Allen as Princess Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe. The Umbrella Academy's Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will act as showrunner and writer, and she'll have a little help from Sapkowski who will keep an eye on things as a Creative Consultant.
SYNOPSIS: Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.
Netflix has set The Witcher to debut on December 20th.