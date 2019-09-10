10/09/2019
'The Turning' Trailer: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, And Brooklynn Prince Try To Survive A Haunted Estate
In Tully, Mackenzie Davis played the perfect nanny to take care of Charlize Theron's kid. In Terminator: Dark Fate, she's the cyborg sent back through time to protect a helpless woman and save the future. In the upcoming horror film The Turning, Davis is once again assigned the task of caring for others, this time with spooky results. I think they're in pretty good hands.
Davis plays caretaker to a pair of orphans in The Turning, based on the Henry James novella The Turning of the Screw. The orphans in question live on a massive, spooky estate and are played by Stranger Things and It star Finn Wolfhard, and The Florida Project scene-stealer Brooklynn Prince.
Behind the camera is The Runaways and American Gods director Floria Sigismondi, whose style has always had a certain creep factor to it. She's got an excellent cast to work with here, and the trailer holds the necessarily ominous atmosphere. It's a wonder the film has been sitting on the shelf as long as it has, though, having been originally set for last February.
SYNOPSIS: For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. “The Turning” takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets, and things may not be as they appear.
The Turning hits theaters on January 24th 2020.