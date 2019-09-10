'The Turning' Trailer: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, And Brooklynn Prince Try To Survive A Haunted Estate

In, Mackenzie Davis played the perfect nanny to take care of Charlize Theron's kid. In, she's the cyborg sent back through time to protect a helpless woman and save the future. In the upcoming horror film, Davis is once again assigned the task of caring for others, this time with spooky results. I think they're in pretty good hands.Davis plays caretaker to a pair of orphans in, based on the Henry James novella. The orphans in question live on a massive, spooky estate and are played byandstar Finn Wolfhard, andscene-stealer Brooklynn Prince.Behind the camera isands director Floria Sigismondi, whose style has always had a certain creep factor to it. She's got an excellent cast to work with here, and the trailer holds the necessarily ominous atmosphere. It's a wonder the film has been sitting on the shelf as long as it has, though, having been originally set for last February.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters on January 24th 2020.