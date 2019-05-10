The 'Runaways' Face The Evil Morgan Le Fay In New Season 3 Trailer





The team of young runaway heroes are broken apart, which leaves them open to the influence of the evil Morgan le Fay, played with glamorous relish by Elizabeth Hurley. Especially vulnerable is Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano) whose magical abilities through the Staff of One have grown dark and uncontrollable.





This upcoming season finds the Runaways encountering Marvel's other wayward teens, Cloak & Dagger from the Freeform series, making this a pretty special event. I continue to hope Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios see the value in what these shows bring, not to mention their modest but loyal fanbases, and bring them further into the MCU.





Here's the synopsis for season 3: In an action-packed Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase, Gert, and Karolina. The kids go head to head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie — or more accurately, the child she’s carrying. Nico draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler Morgan le Fay, played by Elizabeth Hurley, is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.





Runaways returns to Hulu on December 13th.





It's unclear what the future holds for Marvel TV, and thus their live-action shows, but for nowkeeps running along into season 3, which may be the series' biggest yet.