'The Mandalorian' Trailer: A New 'Star Wars' Adventure Unfolds As The First Order Gains Strength

When plans for Disney+ were first announced, the hook used to draw in subscribers was, and it's easy to see why. The first live-action Star Wars series has been rumored about for years, and to deliver on that for fans is both a huge undertaking, a huge accomplishment, and a huge gamble considering the polarized reaction to the franchise of late.That said, this looks absolutely incredible and like we're getting a big budget movie in serialized format, right in the comfort of our own homes. Brought to us by the powerhouse duo of Jon Favreau andcreator Dave Filoni (if you ask me, the guy who should be Star Wars' version of Kevin Feige),is a prequel set between events ofand. It's during this time we meet a lone Mandalorian gunfighter played by Pedro Pascal, as he has adventures on the outer rim of the galaxy far from New Republic authority.Joining Pascal are Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Bill Burr, Omid Abtahi, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog, with Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Taika Waititi, and Bryce Dallas Howard directing episodes. Disney has so much faith in what they have a second season has already been given a thumbs up.kicks Disney+ off with a bang on November 12th. Check out the new trailer below along with a bunch of new character posters.