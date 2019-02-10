10/02/2019
'The Gentlemen' Trailer: Guy Ritchie's Crime Comedy Features Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, And More
Against all odds, Guy Ritchie somehow managed to make a successful live-action Aladdin movie, earning Disney a hefty $1B box office. But Ritchie has decided not to jump into another franchise movie (yet) and go back to his crime caper roots with The Gentlemen, which features a starry cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Brit legend Hugh Grant.
Like so many of his earlier films such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and others, Ritchie directs and pens a story full of colorful fixtures of the London criminal underworld. McConaughey plays a drug lord looking to get out of the weed business, triggering a mad dash to steal everything he's got.
The cast is absolutely loaded, with Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, Eddie Marsan, and Jeremy Strong all in support.
SYNOPSIS: From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action-comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).
Ritchie has been busy with blockbuster flicks lately, with this one reuniting him with Hunnam who he worked with on King Arthur and the Legend of the Sword. Arguably, he hasn't made a movie that looks like this since 2009's Rocknrolla.
The Gentlemen hits theaters on January 24th 2020.