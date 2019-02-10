'The Gentlemen' Trailer: Guy Ritchie's Crime Comedy Features Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam, And More

Against all odds, Guy Ritchie somehow managed to make a successful live-actionmovie, earning Disney a hefty $1B box office. But Ritchie has decided not to jump into another franchise movie (yet) and go back to his crime caper roots with, which features a starry cast led by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Brit legend Hugh Grant.Like so many of his earlier films such as, and others, Ritchie directs and pens a story full of colorful fixtures of the London criminal underworld. McConaughey plays a drug lord looking to get out of the weed business, triggering a mad dash to steal everything he's got.The cast is absolutely loaded, with Colin Farrell, Michelle Dockery, Henry Golding, Eddie Marsan, and Jeremy Strong all in support.SYNOPSIS:Ritchie has been busy with blockbuster flicks lately, with this one reuniting him with Hunnam who he worked with on. Arguably, he hasn't made a movie that looks like this since 2009'sThe Gentlemen hits theaters on January 24th 2020.