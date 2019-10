'The Craft' Remake Summons Michelle Monaghan To Its Cast

The coven continues to grow, as Zoe Lister-Jones' remake ofhas added Michelle Monaghan to its cast. Theandactress is taking a mystery role in the film, but we can assume she'll be someone who runs outside of the inner circle of teen witches.Monaghan joins a cast that already includes Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna as the coven of high school witches, with Nicholas Galitzine and David Duchovny in other roles. My guess is Monaghan will play someone's parent, a teacher, or perhaps the woman who runs the curio shop the girls frequent to buy their spell-crafting ingredients.Here's the new film's synopsis, which reads a lot like the 1996 cult classic:I've always been a big fan of Monaghan, although too often she's been relegated to secondary roles in blockbuster movies. The rare times she's had a chance at the spotlight, like in the little-seen drama, she's knocked it out of the park.should hit theaters sometime next year. [ Deadline