'The Batman' Eyes Paul Dano For The Riddler

Well, that didn't take long. It was just yesterday Jonah Hill dropped out of his role in, and while it wasn't confirmed which villain he was playing, it was assumed to be The Riddler. Well, that role has now been filled by Paul Dano. Variety reports Dano is in talks to play Riddler in, joining Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, and Zoe Kravitz. This was a quick rebound for director Matt Reeves following Hill's rejection, which probably means Dano was already high on his list.Dano is known for his performances in, and. He recently made his directorial debut with the film, and most recently starred in Netflix'shits theaters on June 25th 2021.