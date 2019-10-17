10/17/2019
'The Batman' Eyes Paul Dano For The Riddler
Well, that didn't take long. It was just yesterday Jonah Hill dropped out of his role in The Batman, and while it wasn't confirmed which villain he was playing, it was assumed to be The Riddler. Well, that role has now been filled by Paul Dano.
Variety reports Dano is in talks to play Riddler in The Batman, joining Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, and Zoe Kravitz. This was a quick rebound for director Matt Reeves following Hill's rejection, which probably means Dano was already high on his list.
Dano is known for his performances in Prisoners, There Will Be Blood, and Little Miss Sunshine. He recently made his directorial debut with the film Wildlife, and most recently starred in Netflix's Okja.
The Batman hits theaters on June 25th 2021.