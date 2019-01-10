'Terminator: Dark Fate' Trailer: Natalia Reyes And Linda Hamilton Lead A Fight For The Future

Although we haven't seen Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in a couple of decades, it doesn't take us long to understand where that character is at in. She's been front and center of pretty much every trailer, coming to the rescue and proving she's never going to be a victim of the terminators ever game. But as for the woman she's rescuing, Dani Ramos? It's her we know the least about of all, and this new trailer finally sheds a little bit of light.Natalia Reyes plays Dani Ramos who seems to be on much the same path Sarah Connor was set on beginning with 1984's. She's a normal woman who is terrified at being hunted by the terminators but must learn to be tough and protect not only herself but the people she cares for. Fortunately, she has Sarah Connor by her side, who looks to have earned her rep as a terminator hunter.Also in the cast are the returning Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800, Mackenzie Davis as the cyborg-assassin Grace who was sent back in time to protect Dani, Gabriel Luna as the Rev-9 advanced Terminator, and Diego Boneta as Dani's older brother.James Cameron returns to the epic action franchise as a producer, joined bydirector Tim Miller.opens November 1st.