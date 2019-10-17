Taika Waititi Gives The Perfect Answer To Scorsese's Claim Marvel Films Aren't Cinema

Okay, so the endless responses to Martin Scorsese's anti-Marvel comments have probably gone on longer than it needs to, and I'm keeping it going by even posting this. However, I do feel like what Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi had to say should be the last word on the subject. It's so simple and silly that it takes the piss out of the whole thing.
While promoting his new film Jojo Rabbit, Waititi was asked by the AP to respond to Scorsese's claim that Marvel films are "not cinema.' Waititi's answer is, frankly, damned perfect...
“Of course it’s cinema! It’s at the movies! It’s in cinemas…near you."
He added, “Marvel CINEMA-tic Universe.”
Can't really argue that, can you?
Scorsese may have been taking a broader view of the word "cinema", but I much prefer to take Waititi's literal perspective. At least in this case, because I desperately want this discussion to be over with.
Waititi's next film Jojo Rabbit opens October 18th and will definitely be in cinemas...near you!
"Of course it's cinema! It's at the movies." Director Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" responds to Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies as "not cinema." pic.twitter.com/WtqE0NM8p3— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 16, 2019