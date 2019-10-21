'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Promo Features A Ton Of Resistance Ships And One Fan-Favorite

Nobody hates trailer teases more than me, but in the case of? I'll fucking allow it. Disney and Lucasfilm have been dropping little promos for tonight's final full trailer, and the latest one hyping the event is pretty damn cool. Not only does it feature a ton of Resistance fighter ships, but look closely and you'll recognize a very familiar ship: the Ghost, fromOnly 15-seconds long, the footage shows an entire fleet of Resistance ships on the move, as well as a few TIE Fighters approaching an icy planet that may be Hoth. But look closely and among the Resistance ships and you'll see one that is almost certainly the Ghost. Presumably that would mean it's being piloted by Hera Syndulla, and who knows which members of the team are still by her side?Maybe I'm being optimistic because I lovedso much? The Ghost was briefly seen a couple of times in, and Hera's name was mentioned, as well. But that great animated series took place about three decades before the events of, which means anybody could be at the helm at this moment in time. Maybe it's young aspiring Jedi Ezra Bridger? Maybe Hera and Kanan had a kid who took over as pilot? There's probably a book somewhere that explains it all and I just don't know it.opens December 20th.