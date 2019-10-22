10/22/2019
'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Poster Teases Final Battle Between Opposing Sides Of The Force
Man...that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is amazing, isn't it? Tell me you didn't tear up at C3PO's "Taking one last look...at my friends." Of course I didn't, but you might've.
We're going to be flooded with Star Wars stuff over the next couple of months until the movie finally comes out, and that includes new poster. Split between the Light and Dark sides of the Force, the image features most of the principle cast but also new characters such as the mysterious Zorii Bliss played by Keri Russell, and Naomi Ackie as Jannah.
The battle between Rey and Kylo Ren is the main attraction, taking up the bulk of the image. While the clashing color schemes are a sign of the conflict, none of us really know where these two are going to end up when all is said and done. There's as much a chance they end up on the same side, whichever that might be. I think it's notable that Emperor Palpatine is nowhere to be found, too.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th.