'Sorry We Missed You' Trailer: Ken Loach's Working Class Drama Arrives Next Year

You're not going to find the dramas of director Ken Loach in your local multiplex. Throughout his fifty-year career that's never really been the space he's occupied, but we need movies like Loach's latest,, to tell the little human stories that can be missed in the blockbuster culture we live in now.had its premiere at Cannes where it competed for the Palme d'Or, with the 83-year-old Loach saying it would be his final movie to do so. The story, a followup to his Palme d'Or-winner, follows a British family who are struggling to make ends meet, and the strain that puts on their relationship. Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, and Katie Proctor lead the cast.SYNOPSIS: Ricky, a former laborer, and his home-attendant wife Abby—who lost their home in the 2008 financial crash—are desperate to get out of their financial distress. When an opportunity comes up for Ricky to work as his own boss as a delivery driver, they sell their only asset, Abby’s car, to trade it in for a shiny new white van and the dream that Ricky can work his way up to someday owning his own delivery franchise.But the couple find their lives are quickly pushed further to the edge by an unrelenting work schedule, a ruthless supervisor and the needs of their two teenage children. Capturing the sacred moments that make a family as well as the acts of desperation they need to undertake to make it through each day, this universal story is skillfully and indelibly told with unforgettable performances and a searing script by Loach’s long-time collaborator Paul Laverty.will hit U.S. theatres in March 2020.