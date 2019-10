Sony's 'Cinderella' Musical Eyes Idina Menzel For Evil Stepmother Role

Sony is really leaning on the musical aspect of their upcomingfilm, moving as far as possible from Disney's recent non-musical version. With pop/R&B star Camila Cabello in the title role andstar Billy Porter (now confirmed) bringing his magical presence to the film, the latest to join is Tony and Grammy Award winner Idina Menzel.Menzel, who also voices Elsa in Disney'sand its sequel, is in talks for the role of Cinderella's evil stepmother. We don't see Menzel play villains too often, even though her character Elphaba in, for which she won the Tony, does eventually become the Wicked Witch of the West. Menzel's other big screen credits include an adaptation of Rent, and she will be seen opposite Adam Sandler inThiswill be written and directed by Kay Cannon, best known for writing thetrilogy and directing the sex comedy,. Don't be shocked if this turns out to be a comedy/musical, especially if you consider the story was hatched by late night host James Corden. [ Deadline