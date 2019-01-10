'6 Underground' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Leads A Team Of Wealthy Vigilantes

Info on Michael Bay's first Netflix movie, the action flick, has mostly been relegated to the casting, led byand's Ryan Reynolds. Perhaps we're seeing why, as it follows six billionaires who fake their own deaths so they can covertly hunt down the world's worst criminals. A cool concept, definitely, but people pay to see Batman, not Bruce Wayne.However, the movie's first trailer does look pretty slick, and surprisingly restrained for Bay. I mean, don't get me wrong, there are big gun battles, people running on top of buildings, explosions, and the quick camerawork we've come to expect from him. But compared to shit he was doing onit looks pretty tame; thinkera Bay.Reynolds is joined in the cast by Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, theduo of Melanie Laurent and Dave Franco, plus Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The script is by Reynolds'pals Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.hits Netflix on December 13th.SYNOPSIS: