Ryan Reynolds And Taika Waititi Forget All About 'Green Lantern' In New 'Free Guy' Featurette

How much fun must it have been on the set of? I mean, the film stars Ryan Reynolds anddirector Taika Waititi, plusfan-favorite Joe Keery and Emmy winner Jodie Comer. Seriously, they don't even need to release the movie, just outtakes from the production and that would be cool.In the new featurette forwe see some of the funny banter between Reynolds and Waitii, who hilariously pretend they've never met one another. Oh, but they definitely have as their young co-stars remind them, since both starred in the panned 2011movie. They played best friends in it, actually, so yeah, they've met.It's a funny bit that's better seen than read, so check it out below. As forit's directed by Shawn Levy with a script by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.SYNOPSIS:hits theaters on July 3rd 2020.