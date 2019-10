Robert Eggers Eyes Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Willem Dafoe, & More For Viking Revenge Film 'The Northman'

anddirector Robert Eggers is heading to the 10th century for his latest fucked-up horror flick. And this time he'll be terrorizing an all-star cast that includes a reunion with a couple of his previous victims. Deadline reports that Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard, Bill Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willem Dafoe are in talks for. The film is as a 10th-century Viking revenge saga set in Iceland, and that's all we know and really need to know. It already sounds incredible. Eggers penned the script with poet and novelist, Sjón.Taylor-Joy and Eggers basically broke out together with, a film that established the director as a master of foreboding, atmospheric horror flicks. Dafoe stars in Eggers' latest,, in which he and Robert Pattinson are put threw a twisted coastal ordeal. Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard are reuniting after a two-season stint on HBO's, while Bill Skarsgard is coming off his second turn as the evil Pennywise inNo word on when this could shoot, but I'm hoping it's soon.