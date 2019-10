Review: ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’, Rule 75 - Don't Discount All Sequels

, the long-anticipated sequel that fans of the original have been pining for, is finally back and the gang is all here. After the tumultuous events that ended- Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and Wichita (Emma Stone) are enjoying life together in domestic bliss and Columbus couldn’t be happier. He has his dream girl and the close family he has always wanted. Unfortunately, not everyone is as complacent as he is – and Little Rock is beginning to feel the effects of cabin fever mixed with a heavy dose of teenage angst. Little Rock is desperate to find people her own age – there is only so much of Tallahassee’s target practice that she can handle. Little Rock and Wichita both feel smothered by Tallahassee and Columbus and decide it might be best to take some time on their own.