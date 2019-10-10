Review: 'The Adams Family' starring Oscar Issac and Charlize Theron





By Julian Lytle

The Addams Family is one of the OGs of creepy, spooky, goth comedy in modern American consciousness. A satirical flip on what was considered the ideal America family by Charles Addams in the late 1930s in the pages of the New Yorker the concept resonated with the public. Since then the Addams Family has seen many interpretations with the most well-known being the Barry Sonnenfeld films from the 1990s starring Raul Julia, Anjelica Huston, Christopher Lloyd, and Christina Ricci. Now in 2019 we have a new one, an animated feature with the voices of Oscar Issac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Bette Midler, Nic Kroll, Finn Wolfhard and Snoop Dogg (yep the S, N, double O, P) as the titular family in a new adventure to introduce them to a new audience 80 years after their debut.





This is an origin story of sorts, at the beginning it’s about parents dealing with their children coming of age and accepting people as they are, without judgment. In a way, very in tune with the times. The story begins with the marriage of Gomez and Morticia as they are being chased out of their town. They find a place to start a family far away from most people, in New Jersey. Fast forward a few years, we see that Wednesday wants to know more of the world but Morticia is leery of letting her explore at this age. Meanwhile, Gomez is trying to get Pugsley ready for the “coming of age” tradition by every member of the Addams clan, but Pugsley isn’t good at it like his father. Hence, we have the familial conflict. On top of this, there is an HGTV like home renovation host that is trying to sell a town of homes that looks like the stereotypical version of American suburbia, who is not too fond of this now unhidden creepy house with a not “normal” family on the hill that could threaten her utopia. All that sounds like a lot and it is. Each of the conflicts is as important as the next, because of this none of them have enough time to really resolve themselves satisfyingly. Each feels a bit cramped and even though most of the jokes and visual gags land you still want a bit more from the parents and children’s arcs.





Overall The Addams Family is a decent animated movie that most will enjoy and it’s coming out in a perfect season for it. Don’t go in looking to be amazed like you would at A Pixar or Disney animated feature in terms of graphic fidelity. The filmmakers went to capture the original look Charles Addams created and they did a great job.





Three out of five stars



