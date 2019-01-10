Review: ‘10 Minutes Gone’, At Least It's Got Bruce Willis And Michael Chiklis?

If any of you have been patiently waiting for both Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis to grace the big screen together than 10 Minutes Gone scratches that itch! Rex (Willis) is a wealthy crime lord that has employed his most trusted team of crooks, led by Frank (Chiklis), to rob a bank. There is a very valuable lock box containing jewels at this particular branch that Rex has his eyes on, so he had to send in the best of the best. Joining Frank is Baxter (Swen Temmel), Marshall (Sergio Rizzuot), Ricky (Frankie Delgado), and Frank’s brother Joe (Tyler Jon Olson). Joe is renowned for bringing bad luck, but Frank vouches for him and that is enough to get him on the team. The group has meticulously planned for everything and are well-prepared for this quick in-and-out job. Well it seems that Joe’s reputation is well deserved as the shit hits the fan. Frank gets knocked out for…about 10 minutes that are now gone (see what they did there?) and when he wakes up the jewels are gone, and Joe has been killed. Frank goes on a quest to figure out who backstabbed him, protect Joe’s girlfriend Claire (Meadow Williams), and try and clear his name – all while Rex’s hired hitwoman Ivory (Lydia Hull) is on his trail. Now that is one busy afternoon for Chiklis!





10 Minutes Gone is cliché, formulaic, and it most likely should take you less than 10 minutes to figure out the twist. That being said, it has some decently entertaining moments during its short runtime. As Frank tracks down the members of his squad we get to see flashbacks of the robbery taking place from each of their perspectives. Sure this may have been done in other films, but I still enjoyed director Brian A. Miller's decision to frame the robbery in this manner. The shooting scenes that happen throughout the film are utterly ridiculous and reminded me of the reckless abandon that I sometimes find myself playing Red Dead Redemption in – just run into the middle of a gun fight and shoot knowing that I'll probably kill everyone I need to before I die. Either that or the police that are called to the scene have had the least firearms training possible. There are action sequences in 10 Minutes Gone where characters are literally just standing in the open shooting at officers surrounding them, and somehow not getting shot (or even barely shot at!) – and it eventually just becomes plain silly. Other times gun fights feature two people running away from each other while shooting blindly behind them. Needless to say, 10 Minutes Gone could use a serious upgrade to those action scenes. The other thing that really stuck out at me was the lack of emotion, pretty much across the board. Regardless of the shocking news that characters find out about throughout the film, we essentially only get stone-faced reactions. As much as I love Willis and Chiklis, 10 Minutes Gone is one you won't regret skipping – BUT if you have 90ish minutes to kill and absolutely nothing to do, there are worse films you could put on.





Rating 1.5 out of 5




