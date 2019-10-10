'Rattlesnake' Trailer: Carmen Ejogo Strikes A Venomous Deal In Netflix's Upcoming Thriller





Rattlesnake stars Fantastic Beasts and It Comes at Night's Carmen Ejogo as Katrina, a mother on a road trip with her young daughter, played by newcomer Apollonia Pratt. The film's title comes from the rattlesnake bite suffered by Katrina's daughter, which forces her mother to make a terrible pact in order to save her life.





The film is written and directed by Zak Hilditch, best known for his work on Stephen King's 1922, but I think it's his work on the incredible post-apocalyptic thriller These Final Hours that simply must be sought out.





Also starring Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell, Rattlesnake comes to Netflix on October 25th.





How far would you go to save your child's life? This premise, which finds a parent forced to overcome incredible odds to protect their children, has been at the heart of many a film. Netflix'sbegins looking like just another to fit in that mold, but as seen in the new trailer it quickly takes a sharp and unexpected turn.