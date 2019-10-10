'Rattlesnake' Trailer: Carmen Ejogo Strikes A Venomous Deal In Netflix's Upcoming Thriller

How far would you go to save your child's life? This premise, which finds a parent forced to overcome incredible odds to protect their children, has been at the heart of many a film. Netflix's Rattlesnake begins looking like just another to fit in that mold, but as seen in the new trailer it quickly takes a sharp and unexpected turn.
Rattlesnake stars Fantastic Beasts and It Comes at Night's Carmen Ejogo as Katrina, a mother on a road trip with her young daughter, played by newcomer Apollonia Pratt. The film's title comes from the rattlesnake bite suffered by Katrina's daughter, which forces her mother to make a terrible pact in order to save her life.
The film is written and directed by Zak Hilditch, best known for his work on Stephen King's 1922, but I think it's his work on the incredible post-apocalyptic thriller These Final Hours that simply must be sought out.
Also starring Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell, Rattlesnake comes to Netflix on October 25th.