Rachel Weisz To Play Elizabeth Taylor In Activism Biopic 'A Special Relationship'

The upcoming Elizabeth Taylor biopicwon't be what we might expect from a film on the Hollywood legend. Rather than focusing on her many marriages and tumultuous relationships that grabbed headlines, it will instead deal with the activism that drove a different aspect of her life. That may be one of the key reasons the film was able to attract Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz to play Taylor.Weisz will portray Elizabeth Taylor in, which centers on her AIDS/HIV activism inspired by the friendship she formed in the '80s with assistant Roger Wall, a gay man from the Deep South.The script is by Oscar-winningwriter Simon Beaufoy, with directing duo Bert & Bertie behind the camera. Bert & Bertie are best known for the Sundance comedy, which debuted earlier this year and will be released by Amazon in 2020.Weisz will be seen next in Marvel's. [