Pop! Obsession: Triple Force Friday Brings A Ton Of New 'Star Wars' Funko Pops!





You'll be able to get most of these from our friends at



Rey gets a brand new figure for The Rise of Skywalker, and I'm guessing this is before she turns to the dark side or whatever. You just know a version with her and that ill red lightsaber she has will show up closer to the movie's release as an exclusive. Just you wait.



Just get ready to spend those credits, okay?You'll be able to get most of these from our friends at Entertainment Earth (And please do, it helps to support us!!), who can fill all of your Funko needs. And there will be plenty.Rey gets a brand new figure for, and I'm guessing this is before she turns to the dark side or whatever. You just know a version with her and that ill red lightsaber she has will show up closer to the movie's release as an exclusive. Just you wait.





Along with Funkos for returning characters such as Finn, BB-8, Kylo Ren, a new-look Rose Tico, and Poe Dameron, you can also find Zorii Bliss, the new character played by Keri Russell. There's also Jannah, a new Sith Jet Trooper, and FINALLY Billie Lourd's Lt. Connix has her own Funko. It's been a long time coming.













Just when I thought I was out, Funko pulls me back in!Today is Triple Force Friday! Forfans who value stocking up on the coolest collectibles and toys, this is a pretty significant day. The name comes from the third "official" Force Friday event thrown by Lucasfilm, and what's significant about this is that there are threeprojects that have brand new Funko Pop! figures for you to dump tons of money on. Of course, there's, but alsoand video gameThe first wave of what promises to be a lengthy line of figures forhas also arrived, including Funkos for the titular gunslinger played by Pedro Pascal, plus Gina Carano's Cara Dune, the IG-11 bounty hunter droid, and more.And lastly, the upcoming video game(which looks badass!) has revealed figures for central character Cal Kestis and his loyal droid sidekick BD-1, and the Second Sister Inquisitor!Most or all of these are available right now, and others are ready for pre-order. Check out the complete list below, and please click on the links to get yours today!