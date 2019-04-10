Pop! Obsession: Triple Force Friday Brings A Ton Of New 'Star Wars' Funko Pops!

Just when I thought I was out, Funko pulls me back in!
Today is Triple Force Friday! For Star Wars fans who value stocking up on the coolest collectibles and toys, this is a pretty significant day. The name comes from the third "official" Force Friday event thrown by Lucasfilm, and what's significant about this is that there are three Star Wars projects that have brand new Funko Pop! figures for you to dump tons of money on. Of course, there's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but also The Mandalorian and video game Jedi: Fallen Order.
Just get ready to spend those credits, okay?
You'll be able to get most of these from our friends at Entertainment Earth (And please do, it helps to support us!!), who can fill all of your Funko needs. And there will be plenty.
Rey gets a brand new figure for The Rise of Skywalker, and I'm guessing this is before she turns to the dark side or whatever. You just know a version with her and that ill red lightsaber she has will show up closer to the movie's release as an exclusive. Just you wait.
Along with Funkos for returning characters such as Finn, BB-8, Kylo Ren, a new-look Rose Tico, and Poe Dameron, you can also find Zorii Bliss, the new character played by Keri Russell. There's also Jannah, a new Sith Jet Trooper, and FINALLY Billie Lourd's Lt. Connix has her own Funko. It's been a long time coming.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lieutenant Connix Pop! Vinyl Figure
The first wave of what promises to be a lengthy line of figures for The Mandalorian has also arrived, including Funkos for the titular gunslinger played by Pedro Pascal, plus Gina Carano's Cara Dune, the IG-11 bounty hunter droid, and more.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Pop! Vinyl Figure
And lastly, the upcoming video game Jedi: Fallen Order (which looks badass!) has revealed figures for central character Cal Kestis and his loyal droid sidekick BD-1, and the Second Sister Inquisitor!
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis & BD-1 Pop! Vinyl Figure
Most or all of these are available right now, and others are ready for pre-order. Check out the complete list below, and please click on the links to get yours today!
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Kuiil Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian IG-11 Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Cara Dune Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Sith Jet Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jannah Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Finn Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Rose Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Zorii Bliss Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Poe Dameron Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Order Jet Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Supreme Leader Kylo Ren in the Whisper Deluxe Pop! Vinyl Figure
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker First Order Tread Speeder Pop! Vinyl Movie Moment