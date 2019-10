'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot Sets Sail With 'Chernobyl' Writer Craig Mazin

The ship hasn't sailed onjust yet, and with the franchise making billions for Disney over the years, who really thought it had? A sixth movie is definitely moving forward, a reboot that'll probably be without any sign of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow, but production stalled when Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick jumped ship. So Disney is going in a different direction, with a brand new story they hope will steer the franchise into fresh waters. THR reports veteran Pirates scribe Ted Elliot andcreator Craig Mazin have been hired to pen a new story, although it's too early to tell how connected it will be to the earlier movies. The franchise has earned Disney over $4B worldwide, with Elliot having a big role in that as writer of the first four movies. Jerry Bruckheimer will return as producer. Mazin also wrote the final twofilms, and has a writing credit on the upcomingLet's keep it real, these movies ain't goin' nowhere as long as they keep hauling in treasure for Disney. 2017'swas the lowest-grossing yet, and it still made $794M. As thefolks will tell you, having Depp in your movie is a sure way to tank the bottom line. Maybe kicking him out to sea is just what is needed for a rebound.