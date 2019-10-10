10/10/2019
'Onward' Trailer: Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Are Elves On A Weird Magical Roadtrip
Disney has brought Chris Pratt and Tom Holland together again (for the last time??) for Onward, Pixar's first non-sequel since 2017's Coco. The film takes place in a suburban fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, and other mythical creatures. The duo voice teenage elf brothers who set out on a road trip to discover if there's any magic left in the world, this after they lose their father and cast a spell to spend just one more day with him.
As we see in the latest trailer, the spell doesn't go quite right, making for a much stranger movie than we've seen from Pixar in a while. They end up hanging out with only their father's lower half, like some weird magical Weekend at Bernie's. Dan Scanlon is the director, having drawn from his own recent bout with a family tragedy. Scanlon is a Disney-Pixar veteran who most recently directed Monsters University. Good to see him taking on an original project now as part of Pixar's initiative to move beyond sequels.
SYNOPSIS: Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him.
Also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, Onward opens on March 6th 2020.