'Onward' Trailer: Chris Pratt And Tom Holland Are Elves On A Weird Magical Roadtrip

Disney has brought Chris Pratt and Tom Holland together again (for the last time??) for, Pixar's first non-sequel since 2017's. The film takes place in a suburban fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, and other mythical creatures. The duo voice teenage elf brothers who set out on a road trip to discover if there's any magic left in the world, this after they lose their father and cast a spell to spend just one more day with him.As we see in the latest trailer, the spell doesn't go quite right, making for a much stranger movie than we've seen from Pixar in a while. They end up hanging out with only their father's lower half, like some weird magical. Dan Scanlon is the director, having drawn from his own recent bout with a family tragedy. Scanlon is a Disney-Pixar veteran who most recently directed. Good to see him taking on an original project now as part of Pixar's initiative to move beyond sequels.SYNOPSIS:Also featuring the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer,opens on March 6th 2020.