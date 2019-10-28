10/28/2019
'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Bluray Arrives In December, Includes 20 Extra Minutes And Vinyl Record
We've been hearing a lot lately about extended versions of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. There's been talk of a miniseries cut for Netflix, and just this past weekend Sony re-released it into theaters with 10 extra minutes of footage. Now, details have emerged on the upcoming home release and it will also come with even more that we've never seen.
The digital, Bluray, and 4K releases of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will include 20 extra minutes of never-before-seen footage. As for what that is? We don't know, but as previously noted there is a lot that Tarantino left on the cutting room floor, including scenes with Damon Herriman as Charles Mason and Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen. Check out one of the deleted scenes below with Timothy Olyphant as James Stacy and Luke Perry as Wayne Maunder
In addition, the special edition 4K will include a 7-inch vinyl record with songs from the movie, in keeping with the era's media of choice. Buyers will also receive a poster for one of Rick Dalton's movies, and a Mad Magazine parody of Dalton's TV series, Bounty Law. Tarantino fans will definitely put up the coin for those, I think.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits digital on November 26th. The 4K and Bluray versions arrive on December 10th. You can preorder by clicking on the below links.