10/30/2019
Nic Cage To Face Animatronic Monsters Come To Life In 'Wally's Wonderland'
Whether Nic Cage is an exotic animal collector trapped on a boat with an escaped jaguar and an assassin, or a truffle hunter tracking a kidnapped pig (both real plots of upcoming movies!!), he always gives his fans their money's worth in straight-up crazy. You can add his upcoming film Wally's Wonderland to the bizarre collection of projects he seems to be amassing.
Cage has agreed to star in Wally's Wonderland, which sounds like some Five Nights at Freddy's shit, with the actor playing an amusement park janitor squaring off against animatronic characters come to life.
SYNOPSIS: Wally’s Wonderland has a dark secret and when THE JANITOR (Cage) is forced to spend the night in the twisted amusement park he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, The Janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.
Is it bad that I'm extremely hyped to see this?
The film will be directed by Kevin Lewis, who goes wildly overboard in the excited statement he gives about the project, which begins shooting in January...
“For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work, and that actor is Nick Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as ‘Pale Rider’ vs ‘Killer Klowns from Outer Space.’”