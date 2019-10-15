New 'Lady And The Tramp' Trailer Has The Romantic Spaghetti Scene

Not only did Disney'schange the way we look at puppy love on the big screen, it worked wonders for turning spaghetti and meatballs into a cheesily romantic dish. Those familiar with that iconic spaghetti smooch won't have to worry if it's in the upcoming live-action movie on Disney+ because they can get a pretty good look at it in the latest trailer.The romantic dinner over Italian food between upper-class pooch Lady (voiced by Tessa Thompson) and mangy street mutt Tramp (Justin Theroux) is recreated beautifully in this new trailer. In fact, they may have shown too much of it. They could've saved the meatball nuzzle! We also see glimpses of the human cast, with Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann playing Lady's owners. When they bring a new baby into their home it's Lady who is the odd dog out, and sets off on an unexpected adventure with Tramp.Directed by Charlie Bean,comes to Disney+ on November 12th, right at launch.