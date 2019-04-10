10/04/2019
New 'His Dark Materials' Trailer Offers Best Look Yet At HBO's Epic Fantasy Series
Every major network either has a TV series based on a popular fantasy novel, or is desperately trying to develop one. HBO is no different, and is constantly in search of what will be the next Game of Thrones. They're betting on His Dark Materials will be what they've been looking for.
Starring Logan breakout Dafne Keen, and based on the beloved (and a little controversial) series of novels by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials follows a young girl named Lyra as she goes on incredible adventures while searching for a kidnapped friend and learning about a mysterious phenomenon known as Dust. There's a lot of new footage here, including a terrific look at one of the powerful panserbjørne, armored polar bears which play a big role in the series.
Alongside Keen is an incredible cast that includes James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Anne-Marie Duff, and more. Prolific writer Jack Thorne (The Aeronauts) is behind the script, with episodes directed by Tom Hooper (The Danish Girl), Otto Bathurst (Robin Hood), and Jamie Childs (Doctor Who).
SYNOPSIS: Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.
HBO debuts His Dark Materials on November 4th.