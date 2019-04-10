New 'His Dark Materials' Trailer Offers Best Look Yet At HBO's Epic Fantasy Series

Every major network either has a TV series based on a popular fantasy novel, or is desperately trying to develop one. HBO is no different, and is constantly in search of what will be the next. They're betting onwill be what they've been looking for.Starring Logan breakout Dafne Keen, and based on the beloved (and a little controversial) series of novels by Philip Pullman,follows a young girl named Lyra as she goes on incredible adventures while searching for a kidnapped friend and learning about a mysterious phenomenon known as Dust. There's a lot of new footage here, including a terrific look at one of the powerful panserbjørne, armored polar bears which play a big role in the series.Alongside Keen is an incredible cast that includes James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Anne-Marie Duff, and more. Prolific writer Jack Thorne () is behind the script, with episodes directed by Tom Hooper (), Otto Bathurst (), and Jamie Childs ().SYNOPSIS: Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.HBO debutson November 4th.