New 'Devs' Teaser And Images Reveal Alex Garland's Sci-Fi Series

A bleak but provocative look at the future? Alex Garland's your guy to make it a reality on the big screen. Following his acclaimed directorial effortsand, Garland has shifted gears to TV with, which looks to be carrying on many of the same themes as his previous sci-fi efforts, and I would throw his scripted work onandin there, too.Garland wrote and directed all eight episodes of, which hits FX next year. The show stars Nick Offerman and Garland favorite Sonoya Mizuno, both featured in the new teaser.SYNOPSIS:Given the distribution issues Garland had on his earlier movies it's no surprise he made the switch to TV, and I can't wait to see what he can do with a full 8 hours at his disposal. I expect maximum trippiness.also stars Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Alison Pill, Cailee Spaeny, and Karl Glusman. Hopefully these new images and teaser mean we'll be getting a more substantial trailer soon.